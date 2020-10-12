Amazon's sixth-annual Prime Day will be in full swing starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, marking the start of holiday shopping.

The two-day event will feature several deals throughout the day on the latest tech, clothes, school supplies and subscription boxes, among other goods.

Here's what you should know before Amazon Prime Day.

What is the timeframe for Prime Day?

Prime Day will go from Tuesday, Oct. 13 at midnight to the end of Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Do I have to have an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes. The event is a members-only sale. If you're a first-time Amazon member, you can get a 30-day free trial membership by clicking here. Otherwise it's $119 a year.

For students, a membership is $59 a year or $6.49 a month.

Where can I find deals?

On the Amazon App, there's a built-in feature to get notifications for items when they go on sale. It's an opt-in system.

Which deals have already been announced?

Several Amazon-based products are already on sale, including Blink minis, Kindle bundles, Ring doorbell devices and more. Click the link to see the current available deals.

Are any other retailers doing deals?

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are each doing their own deals to coincide with Prime Day. Smaller retailers are also doing deals.