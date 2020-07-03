A western Pennsylvania man who served at three Lancaster County churches in the 1990s and early 2000s has been charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a teenage girl and exposing himself to two other children where he now lives.

William J. Stonebraker, 50, of Altoona, was charged June 22 in Blair County with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and 96 counts each of unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors — all felonies. He's also charged with 96 counts each of indecent exposure and indecent assault, which are misdemeanors.

Stonebraker's attorney, Thomas M. Dickey, said Thursday that Stonebraker has pleaded not guilty to all charges and they're awaiting details of the accusations.

According to charging documents, Stonebraker assaulted the girl for two years, starting in September 2016 when she was 13. Stonebraker also exposed himself to two other children on multiple times starting then they were 12 and 15, according to state police.

Stonebraker had lived in Lancaster County during the 1990s and went to Millersville University, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

He had youth pastor positions with Southern Lancaster Grace Brethren Church, now known as Grace Church At Willow Valley, in West Lampeter Township, and Lititz Grace Brethren Church, now known as Grace Church of Lititiz, and was a reverend at Ephrata Grace Brethren Church, now known as Grace Church Ephrata.

Rev. John Smith at Grace Church At Willow Valley said Stonebraker had been with the church for a couple years part-time and left in good standing to take a position at a New England church.

In an emailed statement, Grace Church said Stonebraker was pastor from July 2001 through March 2003. "Our church family has great compassion and care for any and all victims of abuse or assault," the statement said.

A woman who answered the phone at Lititz Grace said the church was aware of Stonebraker but declined comment.

Stonebraker is free on $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.