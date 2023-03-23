Three people who knew Lois Gift called police Monday worrying about her whereabouts.

Officers later found her body in her home, charging her 26-year-old son Zachary Gift with killing her following a fight Sunday night. Officers were able to track him down after he crashed his mother’s vehicle in Lebanon County and was undergoing a mental health evaluation.

One caller at 7:13 a.m. Monday reported that Lois Gift didn’t show up for work, but no one answered the door at her home at 303 Grant Road when an officer visited the residence, according to a criminal complaint. The caller also told police Zachary Gift lived with his mother at the residence.

Another caller, saying she was Lois Gift’s best friend, said at 12:34 p.m. that Lois Gift wasn’t answering her phone and that her Ford Escape wasn’t at the home. A third caller told police at 1:11 p.m. she has a child with Zachary Gift, and that Lois Gift didn’t pick the child up from school, according to the complaint.

Officers were able to go into Lois Gift’s home through an unlocked back door and found her body in the basement of the residence, according to the complaint. Lois Gift’s body was covered with a sheet, leaving only the top of her head exposed.

Zachary Gift’s arrest

Pennsylvania State Police in Lebanon County responded to a crash at 12:30 a.m. Monday where Zachary Gift crash his mother’s Ford Escape into an embankment in the area of North Millbach Road and Route 419 in Millcreek Township. That area is about 5 miles north of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

EMS took Zachary Gift to Reading Hospital, where troopers interviewed him. During the interview, Zachary Gift told troopers he got into an argument with his mother that night “because she was trying to kill and eat him,” according to the criminal complaint. Police said Zachary Gift was then committed to Reading Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Officials performed an autopsy Tuesday and determined Lois Gift’s cause of death was strangulation, and the manner was homicide.

Detectives Beth Rivera and Graeme Quinn interviewed Zachary Gift at the hospital at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, where he admitted to getting into a physical fight with Lois Gift at around 11 p.m. Sunday as he tried to steal her purse and car keys, according to the complaint. He said he then smothered and strangled her to death with a bed sheet before leaving the home in her Ford Escape with her purse, phone and wallet.

Police charged Zachary Gift with criminal homicide, strangulation, theft by unlawful taking and robbery. He in Lancaster County Prison without bail due to the nature of his charges.

Court documents indicate Zachary Gift previously pleaded guilty to DUI, driving on a suspended license, and accidents involving death or injury in York County in 2016. He was sentenced to up to 6 months in prison and two years of probation.