Neighbors Brenda and Bill Bixler have lived next door to the Gift family in Adamstown for nearly 30 years.

They described Lois Gift as a good mother who was trying to help her son, Zachary Gift, through a drug addiction, and said he was steadily losing control of himself over the past few weeks.

Officers with Ephrata Police found 62-year-old Lois Gift’s body in their Grant Road residence Monday morning, charging her 26-year-old son Zachary Gift with killing her following an altercation Sunday night. Officers were able to track him down after he crashed his mother’s vehicle in Lebanon County and was undergoing a mental health evaluation after the crash.

The Bixlers said Lois Gift told them she tried to get Zachary Gift help with drug and mental health struggles leading up to her death, even going so far as calling the police to take him to the hospital, but Zachary Gift signed himself out of the hospital the same weekend of her death.

“It’s a shame that something couldn’t have been done to prevent it,” Brenda Bixler, 62, said.

Three people called Ephrata police Monday morning showing concern after Lois Gift hadn’t been seen or heard from. One caller at 7:13 a.m. Monday reported that Lois Gift didn’t show up for work, but no one answered the door at her home at 303 Grant Road when an officer visited the residence, according to a criminal complaint. The caller also told police Zachary Gift lived with his mother at the residence.

Another caller, saying she was Lois Gift’s best friend, said at 12:34 p.m. that Lois Gift wasn’t answering her phone and that her Ford Escape wasn’t at the home. A third caller told police at 1:11 p.m. she has a child with Zachary Gift, and that Lois Gift didn’t pick the child up from school, according to the complaint. Court documents don’t name her, but the Bixlers said Zachary Gift’s live-in girlfriend, Heather Hilliar, and their 6-year-old son, Brayden, moved out recently.

Officers were able to enter Lois Gift’s home through an unlocked back door and found her body in the basement of the residence, according to the complaint. Lois Gift’s body was covered with a sheet, leaving only the top of her head exposed.

Zachary Gift’s arrest

Pennsylvania State Police in Lebanon County responded at 12:30 a.m. Monday to where Zachary Gift crashed his mother’s Ford Escape into an embankment in the area of North Millbach Road and Route 419 in Millcreek Township. That area is about 5 miles north of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

EMS took Zachary Gift to Reading Hospital, where troopers interviewed him. During the interview, Zachary Gift told troopers he got into an argument with his mother that night “because she was trying to kill and eat him,” according to the criminal complaint. Police said Zachary Gift was then committed to Reading Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Officials performed an autopsy Tuesday and determined Lois Gift’s cause of death was strangulation, and the manner was homicide.

Detectives Beth Rivera and Graeme Quinn interviewed Zachary Gift at the hospital at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, where he admitted to getting into an altercation with Lois Gift at around 11 p.m. Sunday as he tried to steal her purse and car keys, according to the complaint. He said he then smothered and strangled her to death with a bed sheet before leaving the home in her Ford Escape with her purse, phone and wallet.

Lois Gift entered legal action against Zachary to evict him from her home, and had a court hearing scheduled for the day after she died. The case was dismissed without prejudice as of Monday.

Police charged Zachary Gift with criminal homicide, strangulation, theft by unlawful taking and robbery. He is in Lancaster County Prison without bail due to the nature of his charges. He was arraigned Wednesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, March 28.

Court documents indicate Zachary Gift previously pleaded guilty to DUI, driving on a suspended license and accidents involving death or injury in York County in 2016. He was sentenced to up to 6 months in prison and two years of probation.

‘I just never thought he would go that far’

The Bixlers said Zachary Gift grew up with his mother after his father, Michael Gift, died in 2001.

An obituary for Michael Gift indicates he died unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2001, in the family’s Grant Road home while under the care of a doctor. He was 34 years old.

The Bixlers described Zachary Gift as “odd,” but it was never an actual issue until he sustained an injury playing ice hockey that required him to take pain medication. They said Lois Gift told them he would occasionally talk to walls or the television.

The Bixlers said Zachary Gift showed a lot of improvement a few years ago – he was off drugs and was holding down a job, but they said his behavior worsened and got more erratic in recent weeks.

Bill Bixler, 68, said the neighborhood could tell Zachary’s mental state was deteriorating, and they were worried about the young man many on the block saw grow up.

“I just never thought he would go that far,” Brenda Bixler said.