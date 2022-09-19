The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for three cars that were stolen from a Warwick Township Automobile dealership.

Police responded to the dealership around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a report of theft at the lot on North Broad Street near North New Street and the Lititz Boro Line, said police.

Each of the three cars were Dodge muscle cars that have a combined value of $227,981.

The cars stolen are a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998, a black 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992, and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with brass monkey wheels valued at $83,991, police said.

Police said that the theft is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is asked to contact the The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.