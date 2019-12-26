Almark Foods is recalling all hard-boiled eggs manufactured at the firm's Gainesville, Georgia, facility due to potential Listeria contamination.
On Dec. 18, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified Almark Foods that the company's hard-boiled and peeled eggs may be linked to a Listeria outbreak that has caused several illnesses and one reported death, said the USDA in a press release.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Almark is voluntarily expanding its recall to include all product packaged for the retail market manufactured at its Gainesville plant that remains within shelf life," the press release said. This includes dates up to March 2, 2020, the FDA said.
Brands affected by this recall include:
- 7 Select
- Almark Foods
- Best Choice
- CMI
- Dairy Fresh
- Deb-El
- Egglands Best
- Everday Essentials
- Farmers Hen House
- Food Club
- Fresh Thyme
- Giant Eagle
- Great Day
- Great Value
- Inspired Organics
- Kirkland Signature
- Kroger
- LIDL
- Lucerne
- Members Mark
- Naturally Better
- Nellie's
- O Organics
- Peckish
- Pete & Gerry's
- Rainbow Farms
- Rembrandt Foods
- ShopRite
- Simple Truth Organics
- Sunshine
- Vital Farms
- Wild Harvest
For a more-detailed list of products, click here.
Customers who have purchased hard-boiled eggs from these brands are urged to throw out and not consume the products.