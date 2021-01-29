As Lancaster County officials announced plans for a mass vaccination site Thursday, two county residents who recently voiced their frustrations of trying to get vaccine appointments to LNP | LancasterOnline said they felt that what the county announced was “nothing new.”

“Nothing that helps get vaccinations to those with existing conditions,” Bob Cooper, of Millersville, said in an email near the end of the news conference. “Yet they talk about ‘massive vaccinations’ when, while they talk about such a possibility, I’m on more than 10 waiting lists, some for over a week.”

County commissioners Josh Parsons, Ray D’Agostino and Craig Lehman and Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, did not give specifics on where or when the large vaccination site would be established, saying they are still in the final stages of planning. However, they did announce that their goal is to vaccinate over 5,000 people daily at the location.

“Logistics are in an advanced planning stage,” D'Agostino said. “This is not going to be ready tomorrow or a matter of days; we are still several weeks away from completing the planning stage and getting to implementation, but this gives time for wrapping up vaccine rollout both from the federal and state governments.”

The main missing piece to getting the vaccine hub launched is the irregular and limited vaccine supply, the officials said.

“After personally speaking with clinical leaders at each of the four health systems in the county who care for patients, I can tell you we are all eager and prepared to provide vaccinations to as many people as possible,” Ripchinski said. “Unfortunately our efforts are complicated by uncertainty surrounding the amount and timing of future doses coming to our community.”

Under the current state eligibility policy, 200,000 to 250,000 people in the county are eligible, Ripchinski said. State data shows that 41,000 vaccine doses have been administered to the county, with 4,600 doses delivered as recently as Wednesday.

“It just seems to be all talk and no action at this point,” said Barry Millhouse. “What they say is just too vague, and they need to be much more specific with what they are doing, planning to do or have done to this point.”

Millhouse, of Manor Township, told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this week about the difficulties he faced when trying to schedule an appointment for his 78-year old mother.

First, he contacted her doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health last week, but they told him they weren’t going to be administering the vaccine to the public right now and that he should keep watching the news to see when and where to get vaccinated.

Frustrated and upset, Millhouse tried WellSpan’s online sign-up portal and was able to secure his mother an appointment at the end of February.

But then, his luck changed.

Millhouse said he received an email from Ripchinski around noon on Wednesday through the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health portal. The email said "you are receiving this email because you indicated you want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. An order has been placed for your vaccine.”

Following the directions in the email, Millhouse was able to schedule a Tuesday morning appointment for his mother.

The hospital is directly contacting select patients who are 75 and older that have been identified as high-risk if infected by COVID-19, according to the hospital system’s website.

“Health care workers, first responders, emergency personnel etc. have had time to get vaccinated, but with that being said, they should not be given priority over anyone else in Group 1A since the group was expanded,” said Millhouse. “If there is vaccine available it should be given to anyone in Group 1A who wants it quickly without hesitation or discrimination.”