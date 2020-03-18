Pepperidge Farm, the only store that had remained opened in Shops at Rockvale, has now also closed temporarily.

All the other retailers in the Route 30 shopping center were shuttered Tuesday, following the previous day’s order from Gov. Tom Wolf’s that “non-essential” stores close to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

As a store that sells food, Pepperidge Farm was exempt from the governor’s order, and had remained open. But the store closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and will be donating its remaining bread to local food banks, a store employee said.

At nearby Tanger Outlets, all the stores were temporarily closed as of Tuesday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles