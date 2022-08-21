'All roads lead to McCaskey:' families begin year at SDoL with new boundaries, mixed reactions

When asked about her upcoming move from Smith-Wade-El to Wharton Elementary School, second-grader Evyn Groom teared up and buried her face in her arms.

On the same day, sixth-grader Leilah Rivera sat outside of Lincoln Middle School with a smile on her face, looking forward to the transition that would have originally been from Wharton Elementary to Reynolds Middle School. “I’m feeling good about this one,” Leilah said.

Evyn and Leilah are two of 1,109 School District of Lancaser students – 11% of the district’s 10,141 enrollment as of Tuesday – attending a new school this year due to new maps for elementary and middle school attendance zones and two other changes. All told, it's the biggest change awaiting students in all of Lancaster County’s 16 public school districts this school year.

Several issues came into play to motivate the School District of Lancaster to make this year’s changes.

The new attendance zone map was crafted in an effort to balance class sizes across schools. The elimination of the district’s dual-language immersion program - after the program was judged ineffective - contributed to students moving around as it was hosted at a single school that students attended regardless of address. And the district tightened a policy governing when students can cross attendance zones to go to a different school than the one that serves their neighborhood.

Find which school your address corresponds to Search the address here: https://lanc.news/3QEeHH5 New Elementary School map: https://lanc.news/3AzxrCc New Middle School map: https://lanc.news/3T16UF0

Incoming fifth- and eighth-graders were given the option to stay at their neighborhood schools to finish out their final year. Smith-Wade-El fifth-grader August Eskered Kroll chose to make the move to Wharton Elementary so he can get a head start on making new friends. He reasoned he would eventually end up at Reynolds instead of Wheatland Middle School, where he and his friends would have attended prior to changes to the district’s school attendance zones.

“If I don’t do this, it’s probably going to be worse for me,” August said.

His brother, Victor Eskered Kroll, will be a seventh-grader at Reynolds this year after completing sixth grade at Wheatland. Victor would have attended seventh grade at Wheatland had the district not changed its attendance zone maps.

“At first I was very scared,” Victor said, adding that he wasn’t sure who he’d know at Reynolds. “Eventually I was calm with it, but it’s still really upsetting because I don’t know if I’m ever going to see a bunch of these people ever again.”

At some point, however, he and some of his friends from Wheatland will be reunited at McCaskey High School.

“We as a district know, all roads lead to McCaskey,” said Wharton Principal Melanie Martinez.

‘Change is never easy’

Until then, administrators leading students along those roads are working to ensure the transition for their students is as smooth as possible, Martinez said.

“We know that change is never easy,” Martinez said. “But we also know that we wanted to provide lots of positive opportunities for kids to visit their new schools, for families to visit schools, because … the discomfort of change is in the unknown.”

Between the end of the 2021-22 and start of the 2022-23 school years, all elementary and middle schools have offered and will continue to offer orientations, back-to-school nights and other community events to welcome transitioning students.

For example, on one of the last days of the previous school year, May 25, families were able to sign off on their student being bused to their new school during the school day. Transportation was provided during the school day to accommodate parents who work during the day and were not able to take a student to one of the summer orientation events.

“They were nervous when they left and they were excited when they came back,” Martinez said of the students visiting their new schools.

Other events included summer tours, and – for Wharton students – Wednesdays at Wharton, where students can listen to a guest speaker.

The week before classes started the district hosted back-to-school nights, ensuring the elementary, middle and high school events were on different nights so families could attend all that applied.

Administrators kept track of students and families who attended each event so they could contact families that were unable to attend any of the events.

The School District of Lancaster has even prepared for first-day setbacks.

For students who may show up at their original school that is no longer their home school, the district has prepared a bus loop to get the student to the correct school. And, whether it’s through phone calls or home visits, school leaders plan to communicate that change to the students’ families.

In March several parents expressed concern that communication from the district’s administration regarding the boundary change was lacking and the administration agreed communication had been a key difficulty. However, Martinez said the district has been working with local refugee centers to communicate changes with its hardest to reach population, those who are not fluent in English or Spanish.

Additionally, Martinez said staff will be sensitive to the added stress students may be feeling with the change in schools. In the first weeks, they’ll be helping students to make new friends, feel like they belong in a new community and answering any questions that might crop up.

“There’s going to be some growing pains as people move from one situation to the next - there’s always growing pains - but it’s an opportunity for growth,” Martinez said.

‘Opportunity for growth’

Parents affected by the change are trying to look on the bright side, too.

Chatarina Eskered, for example, views the boundary change as a chance for her sons August and Victor to make more friends before everyone in their grades come together at McCaskey.

“We had a great community at Buchanan and Smith-Wade-El and Wheatland,” Eskered said. “We will miss being part of that, but on the other hand I have heard that it’s a great community over here too (Reynolds Middle School and Wharton Elementary School).”

Both of her kids will now be a mile or less away from their respective schools and can walk rather than take the bus each day. While it’s a change from routine, Victor has already lined up a group of friends to make the trek with.

Like Eskered, her sons are looking at the benefits.

“We’re going to go in with the most positive attitude as we possibly can,” Eskered said. “I think it would be a great experience for the boys.”

Throughout the entire transition process, Eskered said communication from the district has been excellent. She lauded administrators and school board members for being accessible and answering any questions.

“In the beginning, I was concerned about the fact that we just had COVID and we were out of school for a long time and feeling that yet another transition would not be ideal right now,” said Eskered. “But… it’s a really important thing and I think that we are doing it for a good reason.”

She sees the effort to balance class sizes as a positive but can’t say for certain how balanced they are until her sons start school. Victor said he’s expecting a smaller class size.

One example of smaller class sizes in the district can be seen at the kindergarten level. District spokesperson Adam Aurand said several kindergarten classrooms held more than 20 students last year but none contain more than 20 this year. In fact, he said, the largest kindergarten class this year has 19 students.

Martinez said she sees a greater balance at Wharton, which is one of the schools receiving the largest influx of students. Just under 150 students are coming to Wharton, said Martinez.

Jessica Rivera’s daughter, Lily, is leaving Wharton to attend Wickersham Elementary School. She and Leilah were both part of Wharton’s dual language immersion program before it was discontinued.

Like Eskered, Rivera is trying to stay optimistic, but Rivera was heavily connected to the Wharton community – she was Parent Teacher Organization vice president there.

“I’m adaptable to things, but I was so used to having such a great administration at Wharton,” Rivera said, noting that Leilah and Lily’s support teachers were especially helpful. “I was nervous … but after speaking with both of the schools they assured me that they will get the same level of support that they received at Wharton.”

Leilah and Lily were with the same group of students for years, so Rivera was concerned about the social impacts of the change, especially because their cohort had been from attendance zones all across the district.

“Everyone was crying on the last day of school,” Leilah said.

Rivera added that Leilah also cried when she first found out about the boundary realignment.

“It meant that she would be separated from the friends that she knew since kindergarten,” Rivera.

At first, Leilah had worried she wouldn’t know anybody and wouldn’t be able to make friends.

By the end of summer, however, Leilah confidently stated during her interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, “I can make new friends.”

And she’ll always have her friends on the popular online multiplayer video game Roblox, she noted enthusiastically.

‘A really good change’

Leilah also noted she’s looking forward to having air conditioning at Lincoln Middle School, something she didn’t have at Wharton.

It’s the small things like that that are allowing some students to see the bright side.

Third-grader Virgie Groom, who will be moving with her sister Evyn from Smith-Wade-El to Wharton, has been ecstatic about Wharton since taking a tour of the building. It’s the library that caught her eye.

She said she’s fine with the change in schools because she gets to read more Harry Potter as a result of attending a school with a slightly bigger library with more of her favorite books. Shortly after, she buried her nose in the nearly 900-page book “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Her father, Scott Groom, was initially frustrated by the change as he had moved to their current house to keep his three children at Smith-Wade-El.

“We made sure that we were in a house where we would be in the same school so nothing would change for them, but the change occurred anyway,” Groom said, noting he’s still not sure how he feels about the boundary change. “I do believe that Wharton might be a really good change.”

He’s hoping that Wharton might have smaller class sizes and therefore have the capacity to give his children a bit more attention but he’s concerned about the sudden change in community for his daughters.

At Smith-Wade-El, Groom knows the teacher and administration well enough to advocate for his children’s education when needed. As Evyn went through school, he knew her teachers through Virgie. Now, as his youngest, Emarie, begins kindergarten, they’re starting completely fresh.

“We have to start over,” said Evyn’s and Emarie’s mother Katherine Groom. “It’s a little strange because we don’t know any of the teachers.”

Katherine, who works as a psychologist for Lafayette and Carter and McRae elementary schools in the School District of Lancaster, hopes the schools focus on the social impacts of the boundary change.

“I hope that when the kids actually all come together, they focus a lot on community building the first couple weeks of school,” Katherine said. “I don’t want it to be like the old school Wharton clique and new Smith-Wade-El people.”

While Scott is confident his daughters can make new friends, he's not completely ready to take everything the administration says at face value. He said neither he nor Evyn are fans of change.

“We’ll just have to wait and see,” Scott said. “I’m just hoping that whatever they say they’re going to do they deliver.”