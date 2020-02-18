All Franklin & Marshall College students have completed the self-isolation recommended as a precaution against coronavirus and no cases have been identified, according to the college.
LNP previously reported that 13 of the 16 had finished their isolation, and college spokesman Peter Durantine confirmed Monday that the remaining three had as well.
"Yes, everyone is free from isolation, and yes, no one has tested positive," he wrote in an email.
Only 15 cases of the coronavirus named covid-19 have been confirmed in the U.S. so far and none of them are in Pennsylvania, according to state and federal agencies.
The college has said none of the students are suspected of having been exposed to the virus, but complied with the state recommendation that, at minimum, people self-monitor for fever, cough and shortness of breath and stay home until it has been 14 days since they left China.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention say the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high, both globally and to the U.S., but that for the general American public, "who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low at this time."
Officials have been reminding the public that flu is widespread right now and urging them to take simple precautions that are helpful against the spread of respiratory illnesses — washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, sneezing or coughing into an elbow and getting the flu shot.