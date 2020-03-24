Alex DeCaria is clearly feeling the effects of the coronavirus shutdown.

The Millersville University meteorology professor shared his thoughts of teaching remotely through song in his own version of Eric Carmen's 1975 classic, "All By Myself."

Millersville, one of the many colleges and universities finishing the spring semester via online instruction, posted DeCaria singing the song over the weekend. A student even responded with his own version.

Check it out:

DeCaria's version:

Student Grant Carlton's response: