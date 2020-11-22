Alexandra Chitwood, the Manheim Township Middle School counselor who died of COVID-19 earlier this month, would have turned 48 years old today.

Her husband, Kenneth Chitwood, honored her in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

"Today would have been my dear sweet Angel's birthday," Kenneth Chitwood wrote. "I know she is probably dancing her way down heavens golden streets. Celebrating in her own way, singing and dancing with all of the other angels."

Alexandra Chitwood died of acute respiratory failure related to COVID-19 the night of Nov. 4 at home with her husband and his son.

Her death sent shockwaves throughout the Manheim Township community, as she left an indelible mark on her colleagues, district parents and the students she had encouraged over her 18 years as a school counselor.

Educators across the state honored Alexandra Chitwood on Nov. 9 by posting themselves on social media wearing red, her favorite color, with the hashtag "#RedForAlex."

Her impact was featured in a segment on Wednesday's episode of "Deadline: White House" on MSNBC.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In Sunday's Facebook post, Kenneth Chitwood expressed how much his wife is missed.

"Me and the entire family and her friends are missing her today," he wrote. "But we know we will see again someday, when we get our wings. God bless everyone that's reads this. Lift up a prayer for her, and remember that never ending smile."

Related coverage