An alert pharmacist led to the arrest of a woman who appears to be part of a drug ring targeting pharmacies with bogus prescriptions, according to Ephrata Borough police.

An Ephrata Royer Pharmacy pharmacist received a call Monday afternoon from a man claiming to be a New York doctor calling in a prescription for a patient who'd recently moved to the area, according to police.

The prescription was for promethazine and codeine, an opiate. It's legitimately used as a cough syrup, but when abused, it's commonly known as purple drank, lean, sizzurp, or syrup and is mixed with soda for its euphoric effects.

The pharmacist was suspicious.

The amount requested was more than twice the normal prescription.

And he'd just gotten information from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office about a prescription drug fraud ring that uses the names of real doctors from the Philadelphia to New York areas, according to court records.

The pharmacist called the real doctor, who said it was a fake prescription and that his name had been being given out since April.

The pharmacist called police, who arrested the woman Monday evening at the pharmacy.

Police charged Rayel Tynesha Fleming, 25, of New York City, with fraudulently trying to get a prescription for a controlled substance.

Fleming was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $200,000 bail.