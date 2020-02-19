Aldine Stewart, beloved family and church matriarch, dies at 107

Aldine Stewart, a former domestic worker and department store elevator operator in Lancaster whose life revolved around family and church, died Feb. 12 of natural causes. She was 107.

Known as “mom” by family and “Mother Stewart” by church members, Stewart credited God for her longevity.

“The Lord kept me here all that time,” Stewart said at the big bash that family and friends threw for her 100th birthday. “I know I’m here for a purpose.”

Stewart was born in Chambersburg a week before the Titanic sank in 1912, coming to Lancaster when she was 5. Her life spanned 20 presidencies.

She and her husband, Earl, a railroad worker who died in 1984, raised a son, the late William, and two daughters, Earline Owens, and the Rev. Odessa Coder, both of Lancaster, in the city’s impoverished Southeast during an era of limited opportunities for African Americans.

“Food was scarce. Decent houses were scarce,” Stewart recalled in a 2018 interview. “Poor people had to take jobs they didn’t want to take or you would starve, and your children with you.”

Stewart, who never learned to drive and shunned alcohol and cigarettes, supplemented her husband’s income as a maid and an elevator operator at the former Hager’s department store.

She also made ends meet as a seamstress, sewing and repairing clothes for her family.

The highlight of the summer was a Fourth of July picnic at Rocky Springs amusement park, said her daughter, Odessa Coder, 80.

Church “crowns”

Stewart dressed for church with flair, paying special attention to hats she decorated with feathers, bows and satin roses, honoring the Sabbath with glamour.

She attended Ebenezer Baptist Church and, later, St. Paul’s Church of God in Christ, where her daughter continues as senior pastor.

As a young woman Stewart sang bass in a gospel quartet called the Palms of Victory.

Her ability to deepen her voice, intoning “How do you do?” like a large man, was a source of delight for youngsters, Coder said.

After church, Stewart threw herself into cooking a big Sunday dinner, generally hosting the pastor along with family.

“She had a way of baking chocolate cake with apple sauce that made it extra moist,” grandson Randy Coder, 57, of Lancaster, recalled. He requested it for his birthdays.

“She was lovable,” he said, “not too bossy.”

For many years, Stewart helped to cook an annual meal at her church for participants in the Leadership Lancaster program.

Stewart liked to draw, a hobby she continued after moving into Conestoga View nursing home, sketching recognizable figures with colored pencils.

Blind in one eye, she liked watching “Gunsmoke” and similar, old-time TV Westerns. Using a wheelchair, one hand crippled by arthritis, she didn’t complain.

“I can still pick up a pencil and I can still feed myself,” she told her grandson.

Into her 90s, Stewart included a $5 bill in birthday cards sent to her 12 grandchildren.

In a 2018 interview, Stewart explained how she looks at life.

“The good Lord has sustained me,” she said. “Occasionally, when I have something that makes me feel low, then I have to go to God to forgive me. I know he has the plan.”

Funeral services are noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul’s Church of God in Christ, 215 S. Queen St. A viewing begins at 9 a.m.

