An Akron woman died of her injuries after police say a car hit her in West Earl Township on Saturday night.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the woman Monday as 56-year-old Brenda Lausch.

Emergency crews responded around 5:16 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South 7th Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to dispatch reports. The stretch of roadway is just south of Akron Borough.

Police said in a news release Monday morning that a man driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on South 7th Street Street hit a pedestrian who was in the southbound lane. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Suburban was not injured, and police have not released his name or identified Lausch.

Following an examination Monday, the Coroner's Office determined Lausch died of multiple traumatic injuries and ruled her death accidental.

Police are still investigating and ask any witnesses to contact Officer Justin Cruce with West Earl Township Police at 717-859-1411 or by email at jcruce@westearlpd.org.

Read more local news stories: