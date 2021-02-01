An Ephrata attorney who serves as Akron Borough’s solicitor threatened to kill his wife and government officials and threatened “suicide by cop,” according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police in Chambersburg arrested Kenelm L. Shirk III, 71, on Jan. 21 after police in Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County, issued an alert. He had a rifle, handguns and ammunition, police said in a news release.

Shirk is charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and was being held in Franklin County Jail without bail to protect the public, according to online court documents.

A message left at Shirk Law Associates was not immediately returned Monday.

Akron’s manager, Sue Davidson, said Monday morning that she did not know details of Shirk’s arrest, but that council was expected to discuss Shirk at tonight’s council meeting.

A preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Monday before Chambersburg District Judge Glenn Manns will be rescheduled because county offices were closed due to weather.