Over 60 Akron residents jammed into Borough Council’s chambers Monday with one topic in mind: whether to cut Ephrata Public Library’s funding.

The borough’s proposed 2023 budget contains no funds for the library, the first time in over three decades the municipality would completely forgo contributing if the budget passes as-is when council votes Dec. 12.

In the past, Akron has donated $20,000 to the library annually, paid in two $10,000 installments. This year, to help meet expenses, the library requested all municipalities in their service area to add 20%. Akron’s reply was to eliminate any donation for 2023.

Deb Hansell said she was “outraged” that council would consider a total cut. She said to reinstate the $20,000 donation would increase the budget by 1.02%. Her annual tax bill would rise $6.93.

“I can barely purchase a book for my daughter for $6.93,” she said.

To include the additional 20% the library requested, she said, would up the budget 1.23%, or an additional $8.36 for her bill.

Residents filled all the seats and left many others to stand or sit on the floor Monday. A number of residents also chimed in via Zoom. Council listened to public comment for an hour and a half.

Several people who spoke up supported the council’s decision.

Former Akron Mayor George Wolf said no one would be ejected from the library if the municipality’s funding stopped.

“We’ll still be able to use it, and I appreciate you guys sitting up front there going over the budget,” he said.

Pam Musser said she supports whatever decision council makes. She urged people who use the library to make donations on their own.

“I don’t know if it’s fiscally responsible things to force taxpayer dollars to be used for this,” she said.

‘Disgraceful’

But by and large, most in the crowd spoke against the proposed cut.

Heather Martin told council to dip into the borough’s reserves “and continue to support the library.” As an educator she said she relies on the library for books and materials and her students, aware of the cut, see it as devaluing them and their needs.

“My students are watching you,” she said “You have an opportunity to correct a mistake.”

One woman called the cut “disgraceful,” while one man said he feels Akron will be looked at as “a freeloader community.”

One resident asked whether an end to municipal funding would lead to a cut in state funding to the library.

Ed Miller, who is employed by the Lancaster County Library System said, “How much state aid a library gets depends on 10 different factors including funding. How much local funding they raise, how much they receive from other municipalities. A cut in municipal funding will lead to cuts in state funding.”

Miller also said Akron cutting funding could have “a ripple effect” among other municipalities.

“Other municipalities are watching what we do here tonight,” he said.

Reading from a statement, Council President Nathan Imhoff said the entire board “believes in the importance of the library” and that the decision to remove it from the budget “was not made lightly.”

He said council could reexamine its budget later in the year and, if funds are available, make an unbudgeted donation.

He said he plans to take library Executive Director Penny Talbert up on her offer to do a walk-through of the library.

“I’d like to understand,” he said. Council member Randall Justice expressed his gratitude to everyone for “speaking from the heart” about an issue that concerns them. “Thank you for coming out,” he said.