An Akron man was sentenced to 8 to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a girl for years, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Shamjgar Itwaru, 43, pleaded guilty in August to eight felonies and two misdemeanors connected to abusing a girl between 2012 and 2018.

According to the district attorney's office, one count of rape of a child was dropped because prosecutors could not positively establish that the girl was under 13 when the conduct happened.

Ephrata police charged Itwaru in February with aggravated indecent assault of a child and statutory sexual assault.

He was originally facing 18 charges, including 13 felonies.

"I finally feel free now," the girl wrote in an impact statement to Judge Jeffery Wright, who commended the girl, saying she is a hero, not a victim, for coming forward about the abuse.

