An Akron man was so upset after crashing in a farm field that he brandished a shotgun and fired at his own car, according to West Earl Township police.

Melvin F. Glick, 19, struck a telephone pole and ended up in a farm field in the 200 block of North Farmersville Road, south of Akron, around 7 a.m. on Sept. 17, police said in a news release. Officers arrived to find the pole sheared off from the crash.

Glick told police he had crashed and was so upset that he began jumping on his own vehicle and then shot it with a shotgun he kept inside the car, according to the news release.

The shotgun was legally owned by Glick, who didn’t fire the weapon in the direction of a roadway or in a manner that could have put anyone in danger, said Officer Jordan Byrnes, a spokesperson for West Earl Township police.

“If somebody wants to damage their own property, they can,” Byrnes said.

Officers found Glick’s Chevy with major damage, including bullet holes on the side, police said. Five spent shotgun shells were also found in the area, and the vehicle’s hood had muddy shoe prints, as if someone was jumping on it.

Glick was charged with five traffic violations.