An Akron man with a history of driving under the influence faces up to 34 years in prison for killing a Brownstown man in a head-on crash last year.

Derek James Sensenig, 31, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday to all six charges, the most serious of which was homicide by vehicle while under the influence, in the Sept. 2 crash that killed Jeffrey Myers, 65.

Sensenig’s arrest last year brought to light numerous instances dating back to at least 2013 in which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was not informed by the county’s Clerk of Courts of convictions that should have resulted in license suspensions.

Just 38 days before his crash that killed Myers, Sensenig was convicted of another DUI in Lancaster County court, which resulted in a one-year suspension of his driver’s license. However, the clerk’s office hadn’t notified PennDOT within a 10-day period as required.

Clerk of Courts Mary Anater said at the time that her office had identified more than 2,700 cases since 2013 in which PennDOT was never notified of a suspension. That time period included when now-county Solicitor Jackie Pfursich and now-county Commissioner Josh Parsons held the office.

The issue became political fodder this year in the GOP primary race for the clerk of courts. Anater’s challenger, Nicky Woods of Elizabethtown, pointed to the unsent license suspensions as evidence of incompetence. Anater said the problem far predated her time in office and that she fixed the issue.

Full responsibility

During Tuesday’s short hearing, First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown recounted details of the crash to President Judge David Ashworth.

Sensenig was driving north on Oregon Pike about two miles past Oregon Dairy when he crossed his Lincoln Navigator into the southbound lanes and struck Myer’s Toyota Camry about 11:37 a.m.

Sensenig told police was lost and using his GPS when the crash happened. He also told police he had had two beers and clonazepam, an anti-anxiety drug for which he did not have a prescription, after a job interview earlier that day.

Sensenig’s blood alcohol content was later measured at .187% at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Sensenig did not speak when offered the opportunity, instead opting to speak at his sentencing hearing. That has not been scheduled, but will likely happen in about two months after a presentence investigation is completed.

Sensenig’s attorney, John Bender, said his client was admitting full responsibility.

Sensenig entered an open, or straight plea, which means there is no agreement on his punishment as with a plea agreement. His sentence will be entirely up to Ashworth.

Myers' family was in court, but did not speak. They will at sentencing, said their attorney, Christopher Larsen.

