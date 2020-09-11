A 23-year-old Akron man was charged with rape of a child, indecent assault of a child under 13 and six other charges stemming from incidents police say happened over the course of the summer.

Tyler Morgan Reisinger was charged on Thursday with the felonies, according to court documents.

Police said that the incidents occurred in both June and July of this year.

Reisinger is also charged with two felony counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, two felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, one felony count of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of a minor (one felony charge and one misdemeanor), court records show.

Reisinger is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $100,000 bail, police said. No attorney was listed on Reisinger's court docket.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 18 with Magisterial District Judge Tony Russell.

