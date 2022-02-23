An Akron man repeatedly assaulted a woman Sunday afternoon, first outside a West Earl Township convenience store and then as she was driving him home, according to West Earl Township police.

Jonathan Vializ-Rios, 29, punched the woman repeatedly as she sat in a vehicle outside a Turkey Hill store at 106 South Seventh Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Vializ-Rios later struck the woman in the mouth with a glass bottle as she was driving him back home along Fulton Street in Akron, shattering several of her teeth, police said.

The woman’s infant son was sitting in the backseat of the car at the time.

Law enforcement was first alerted to the incident around 3:13 p.m. when the woman called 911 yelling for police before suddenly hanging up.

Officers were dispatched to Vializ-Rios’ home in the 100 block of Front Street, where the call originated, and heard yelling inside, according to the affidavit. The woman, whose face and clothes were covered in blood, opened the door when officers knocked and immediately asked for help.

The woman told police she had driven Vializ-Rios to the store to purchase cigarettes, only for him to realize once he was inside that he didn’t have any money. Vializ-Rios then exited the store and began yelling at the woman as she sat in the car when he punched her three times, police said.

As the woman was taking Vializ-Rios back home, he took a glass bottle and struck her in the mouth as she was driving, breaking five of her teeth, police said.

The woman also suffered severe cuts and swelling to her lips and nose and significant bruising to her face and eye sockets. The woman was bleeding “profusely” from her mouth when police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Vializ-Rios, who also had blood on his face and pants, told police the woman had punched him twice in the mouth during an argument and he had punched her once in return.

Vializ-Rios was charged with felony aggravated assault as well as simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Vializ-Rios.

Judge Adam Witkonis set Vializ-Rios’ bail at $250,000 during a preliminary arraignment Monday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge David Ashworth on March 3.

Vializ-Rios previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment last August, being sentenced to three to 23 months of confinement, according to court records. He was also previously sentenced to five years of probation in 2011 after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property.