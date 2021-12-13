An Akron man assaulted and strangled a woman who has a disabled back after she declined having sex with him, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Bradley Rettew, 63, became furious when the woman declined having sex with him, shoving her and throwing her to the ground where he “used his foot as a weapon” to further injure the woman’s back just after 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at a farm in the 2100 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman told police she had undergone major back surgery in the previous year, causing her to be permanently disabled. Rettew was aware the woman’s back was previously injured because he had taken her to doctor’s appointments for treatment, police said.

Rettew then picked up the woman and choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe, according to the affidavit. The woman later told police she feared for her life as she was losing vision due to the lack of oxygen.

Rettew also repeatedly kicked the woman’s hand, causing it to swell and bleed, police said.

The woman suffered cuts and lacerations to her forehead as well as a bruise under her eye.

Rettew was arrested Saturday and charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Rettew.

Judge Raymond Sheller set Rettew’s bail at $150,000. Rettew was confined to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post 10% of that amount, court records show.

He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Dec. 23.