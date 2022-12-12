A standing room-only crowd cheered Monday night as Akron Borough Council agreed to partially fund Ephrata Public Library after months of debate that many expected to end in a historic total defunding of the library.

The council approved dedicating $10,600 from the borough’s reserves to the library. In past years, the library received $20,000 from the borough, which is 2% of the library’s overall budget.

Nathan Imhoff, council president, said borough officials backtracked on their decision to completely cut the library’s funding thanks to a large outpouring of community support for the library. Several residents even brought out their own money to donate to the library.

The decision leaves room for the borough to allocate the remaining $9,400 of the borough’s typical contribution to the library in late 2023. Erica Lausch, an Akron resident who spoke at Monday’s meeting, said she feels hopeful the rest of the money will be approved after coming into the night with believing the library would get nothing.

“At least there’s some type of money going to the library,” Lausch said of the $10,600. “I wasn’t expecting any funding.”

Around 40 people spoke at Monday night’s meeting, most offering support to the library and questioning the borough’s initial plans to cut funding. Some said they were not sure why the library specifically was chosen to receive such a big cut. Borough officials have attributed the decision to fiscal challenges.

Imhoff said an urgent need for sewer system repairs has been a primary cause of financial burden to the borough. Council member Ryan Cochran said a recent bid for the project is nearly $100,000 over what the borough has budgeted for it.

Former council president John Williamson, dressed as Santa Claus, shared other areas of the budget he believes should be dipped into to support the library, including the fire company and ambulance services. Williamson said he worried about what a full cut to the library would do to Akron’s reputation.

Imhoff said it wouldn’t be fair for the borough to cut funding to services that all residents use while only half of Akron residents regularly use the library. Penny Talbert, the library’s executive director, previously noted 53% of borough residents are active library cardholders, meaning they have used their cards within the last three years.

The decision was split among council members — Ryan Cochran, Paul Swangren and Kleon Zimmerman voted against funding. Cochran pointed to financial difficulties the borough faces, and Swangren said the library has not shared a detailed list of items the borough’s donations are used for. Talbert last month said municipal contributions go toward library salaries, noting funding usually does not fully cover payroll.

‘Akron is not a monolith’

Wren Cole, 14, came out to support the library as an Ephrata Borough resident — Ephrata Borough as well as Ephrata and Clay townships also contribute to the library. Cole said the library has served as a “safe space” for him as a queer youth where he can meet people like him and learn about queer history.

“I think I would not be the person I am today without the things I have seen at the library,” Cole said.

Cole was a part of a group of at least 40 people who stood outside of the borough office ahead of the meeting to protest the plan to defund the library. Many held signs and chanted for council members to change their minds. The display was organized by the Freedom Readers, an advocacy group based in Elizabethtown that opposes banning books.

Ephrata Borough resident Dave Chalfant called the funding plan unprecedented. Chalfant, who lived in Akron for over 50 years before his recent move, said the borough would have historically never considered defunding the library.

“The whole idea of not funding the library is ridiculous,” Chalfant said. “It’s very narrow-minded.”

Chalfant criticized the borough for allowing personal beliefs to influence its plan for the library. Swangren in September said the library had an “agenda” that did not align with the community’s conservative values; the council member questioned several health literacy programs offered at the library.

At the time, Talbert acknowledged the council’s concerns, noting the library does not provide funding to these programs and simply acts as a host. One of the programs focused on women’s health and the other allowed residents to connect with a counselor for mental health concerns.

According to minutes of an October council meeting, Swangren requested the library submit a line-item review of its finances to ensure they align with conservative values.

Rev. Matthew Lenahan of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron said he believes Swangren’s arguments emerge from conservative discussion across the county, but it’s not a perspective most residents share. He said he worries a decision to defund a library would create a domino effect of other municipalities stripping funds.

“Akron is not a monolith,” Lenahan said. “(Protestors) are ready to build a larger effort to delegitimize efforts to take away public goods.”

The library previously requested a 20% funding increase for 2023 from all of the municipalities that support it, which includes Akron and Ephrata boroughs as well as Clay and Ephrata townships. Talbert, who was not at Monday’s meeting and was not available for comment, said the library annually raises 65% of its budget on its own.