Akron Borough is no longer a 'dry' municipality'; businesses may now buy retail liquor licenses

Akron Borough is no longer a dry municipality after a referendum to allow retail liquor sales passed with about 70% of votes during the primary election earlier this month.

The liquor license referendum on the June 2 primary ballot passed with 691 votes in favor and 299 residents against it.

Since 1953, the borough has been a dry municipality when it comes to retail liquor, but retail beer sales are permitted.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, as of September 2019, 11 other municipalities in Lancaster County — all townships — remain partially or fully dry, with no liquor or beer sales permitted.

East Drumore Township went from a partially dry municipality to a fully dry one after voting to ban wholesale malt beverage distribution and Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 2005.

After a referendum is passed, the votes need to be certified by the county and the final results will be sent to the state, said Shawn Kelly, agency press secretary.

Once the votes are certified, PLCB — which is responsible for governing retail liquor licenses — can begin accepting new applications for licenses.

However, if a business wants to start selling liquor in Akron Borough, it would need to privately purchase an existing license from someone within the county and cannot apply directly to the state for a new one.

According to state law, the liquor control board can only issue new licenses in counties that are not over their quota, which is one license for every 3,000 residents in a county, based on the most recent census data.

In the 2010 Census, Lancaster County had 519,445 residents, meaning the county can have about 173 liquor licenses. Lancaster currently has 362.

As state liquor laws changed and the quota numbers also shifted, most counties ended up with more licenses than their quotas allowed, Kelly said. However, even as policies changed, existing licenses were grandfathered in.

Kelly believes that throughout the state, only one license vacancy exists, in Juniata County. Generally, licenses also cannot be transferred between counties.

Meanwhile, if Akron residents opposed to the move want to try to reverse it, they have to wait another four years, Kelly said. State law limits how often municipalities can vote to go from dry to wet, and vice versa.