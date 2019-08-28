Akron Borough is considering filing a lawsuit against its former engineer for the firm’s alleged improper inspections of newly-built sidewalks.

The engineering firm, Arro Consulting, Inc., allegedly signed off on some sidewalks and curbs that did not meet both borough or Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to Borough Manager Sue Davidson.

It has been about 10 months since the borough sent out letters to residents of Walnut Street, requiring them to install - at their own cost - new sidewalks and curbs as part of a street repaving.

Homeowners had until May to get the curbs and sidewalks installed, but some of the sidewalks are still in the process of installation, according to one resident, who described the front of her home as “torn up.”

An executive session was held during a borough council meeting on August 12 and centered on whether to pursue a lawsuit against Arro for the inspections, according to borough solicitor Ken Shirk.

No decision was made on whether to go to court.

Several contractors were hired by residents to install curbs, including C.D. Martin Concrete in Ephrata.

Company owner Chris Martin said the problem stems from the lack of surveying done by engineers before it established grades ahead of the curb installation.

“I feel that it doesn't matter what contractor would’ve been in this street -- the same thing would have happened,” he said. “It was just a ticking time bomb.”

A representative with Arro Consulting did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

The lack of ADA compliance could have implications.

A federal lawsuit filed Monday against Philadelphia is challenging the city’s implementation of ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Despite a federal court order in 1993, the city has failed to make all its curbs ADA compliant, according to the suit.

In 2014, Philadelphia Street’s Department told two advocacy groups that based on current budget figures for curb repairs, it would take 170 years to improve 72,000 curb repairs.

Ephrata Review reporter Dick Wanner contributed to this report.