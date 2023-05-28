Akron-based nonprofit aims to fund funerals, burials for female veterans with terminal cancer

When she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in May 2020, Jennifer Cahill didn’t want to hear about how much longer she had to live.

But she knew she needed to get her affairs in order.

Cahill, a Lampeter-Strasburg alumna and Akron resident, soon learned she didn’t have the funds to pay for a funeral and burial. She thought those costs would be covered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from her four years of service in the Air Force in the 1990s.

Friends and family took the matter upon themselves, raising funds to get Cahill the money she needed.

“So the day you pass away you will have everything you want and more,” best friend Stacy Knight recalled telling Cahill.

Four months after her diagnosis, a female veteran in a similar position messaged Cahill on Facebook.

“I just found out my cancer is non-survivable,” the woman said. “I also found out I don’t have the benefits I believed that I had. I don’t know what my family is going to do. Your story is inspiring me that there is hope and support available that I may not even know about.”

Cahill, knowing at that point her end-of-life expenses were covered thanks to the fundraising, looked at her husband, Michael, and said, “I want this to keep going for them.”

That decision led to the creation of Team Jennifer Cahill Charities, a nonprofit with a mission to cover end-of-life expenses and burial costs for female U.S. veterans with stage 4 cancer, which is cancer that has spread from where it started to other locations.

So far, the organization has raised nearly $40,000, mostly through donations. But this Memorial Day, as the Cahills’ friends prepare to honor Jennifer’s memory, the charity has yet to connect with a female veteran in need.

‘Needle in a haystack’

Michael Cahill, who serves as the nonprofit’s executive director, says he’s struggled to connect with those in need.

“It’s like finding a needle in a haystack,” he said of finding a female veterans with stage 4 cancer. “That’s a tough demographic.”

Female veterans make up just 12% of all U.S. veterans, or about 2 million, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2010, a study of data from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs Central Cancer Registry examining 1,330 female veterans with cancer found just 93, or 13.4%, were at stage 4.

Michael Cahill had no experience in nonprofit work before becoming the charity’s founder and executive director. But his lack of experience has been minor hurdle compared to the physical and emotional challenges he faced in keeping the nonprofit’s wheels rolling after his wife’s death in February 2022.

“Last year was bad,” he said.

On the day of her funeral, one of Michael Cahill’s childhood friends died. The 53-year-old lost nine more people in 2022 who he said “played a significant role” in his life.

Last year Cahill was also involved in four car wrecks and a motorcycle crash that led to shoulder surgery.

On top of his injuries and challenges from starting a nonprofit, Cahill is still grieving his wife of 10 years, who was 47 when she died.

“It sucks,” he said. “You have your wife and then you don’t. … There are times I go home, I sit down on my chair and look over and I see her plain as day looking over at me.”

Cahill, a disabled veteran who served 14 years in the Army National Guard, admits the ordeals of 2022 left him neglecting his work with the nonprofit.

But the tide has turned in 2023.

‘Where do we go from here?’

Michael and Jennifer Cahill married July 5, 2011, just two weeks after a first date that began in Lancaster and took them to Ocean City, Maryland, with a long ride on Michael’s motorcycle in between.

Jennifer Cahill became a stepmother by legal terms, but a mother in heartfelt terms, to two children: Gordon, then 8, and Brianna, then 10. The kids quickly took a liking to her.

“She was very compassionate,” Brianna recalled. “She respected us kids. … She made the best meals.”

Motorcycle rides remained regular and continued after Jennifer’s diagnosis, with several local motorcycle clubs holding rides with hundreds of riders to raise awareness about Team Jennifer Cahill Charities. Jennifer Cahill always rode on the back of her husband’s motorcycle.

By The Numbers 2 million: Female veterans who live in the United States, making up 12% of all veterans here, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. 3%: The portion of women among 46,170 veterans with invasive cancer in a 2010 study of Department of Veterans Affairs Central Registry data. Of those women with cancer, 13% had stage 4. $7,848: The median cost of a funeral nationwide from 2016 to 2021, an increase of 6.6%, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. $6,970: The median cost of a cremation nationwide from 2016 to 2021, an increase of 11.3%.

“Even though she was dying, she was still out there at every event,” charity secretary Meghan Burns said. “She’d either be riding on a motorcycle or speaking about her vision for the charity. At every board meeting she was making sure she was the lead voice.”

In a February 2021 video on the Team Jennifer Cahill Charities Facebook page, Jennifer Cahill said, “This has been a really tough time. A lot of pain. A lot of doing things I don’t want to do. Having to deal with all of this has been very hard, but I never could have done it without you all.”

Her death hit the nonprofit hard.

“So much changed when Jen passed away,” charity board member Sheri Weaver said. “A lot of us felt like, where do we go from here?”

Reenergized

The nonprofit is in the process of bringing two female veterans onboard to serve as that new voice, or public face, of the organization, which consists of five people, all of them volunteers, all but one also juggling full-time jobs.

“We come from different backgrounds,” Weaver said. “But we don’t know the business of a nonprofit. … We’d like to bring some people onboard who have that experience and knowledge to give us that direction.”

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in neighboring Lebanon County is now distributing Team Jennifer Cahill Charities brochures regularly to its female patients. And discussions are ongoing between the nonprofit and a large medical facility in Lancaster County about adding brochures there.

“We’ve made a tremendous amount of progress in the last five months,” Cahill said

The organization is holding an awareness event at Kissel Valley Farm in Manheim Township on June 10 in light of Pennsylvania officially recognizing Women’s Veterans Day for the first time June 12.

The date holds significance with the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, signed by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948, allowing women to serve in the military.

The goal of the charity’s event June 10 is to honor and connect with female veterans who may eventually need the charity’s help or know someone who does.

Veterans benefits

Outside the charity, veterans are entitled to several end-of-life benefits.

All honorably discharged veterans in Lancaster County are entitled to have military honors rendered at their funeral through the Red Rose Honor Guard, in addition to a rifle detail through the Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard at no cost.

The Pennsylvania Department of Vital Records provides 10 free certified death certificate copies for a veteran, their spouse or their dependent children. Multiple death certificates are often needed depending on how many items they own, such as a house, a car and land.

The VA also provides a bronze or flat granite grave marker and a U.S. flag free.

The VA provides a $893 burial allowance and $893 for a burial plot directly to the funeral home or cemetery for a death not connected to service.

The VA also provides $300 to $2,000 to the veteran’s family to help offset costs, with the amount depending on qualifying factors.

Finally, the Lancaster VA provides $100 towards a burial and headstone.

But all of that adds up to a fraction of the total cost of end-of-life services.

‘They should not have to worry’

In 2021, the median cost of a funeral nationwide over the previous five-year period was $7,848, while the median cost of a funeral with cremation was $6,970, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

Those prices are in line with a few local funeral homes contacted for this story.

Costs vary depending on several factors, including burial or cremation; the type of casket and headstone; whether items such as a cemetery plot, cemetery equipment, transportation and flowers were prepaid; and hiring clergy or an organist at a funeral.

On top of grieving, arranging and paying for all of the parts of a funeral can be overwhelming to a family.

“It’s hard enough for families planning a funeral for a veteran,” secretary Burns said. “They should not have to worry about paying for it. That’s where Team Jennifer Cahill Charities can step in.”

The charity has an option for veterans to be buried at a national cemetery, where all U.S. veterans are entitled to burial or interment of cremated remains at no charge. Locally, the closest national cemetery is the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County.

Jennifer Cahill is buried at Middle Creek Cemetery in Ephrata Township.

Engraved at the top of her headstone are the years she served in the military — 1995 to 1999 — with the Air Force insignia engraved in between.

On the grave’s left is a cross for her Catholic faith, a faith she was raised in, turned away from in her adult years but returned to after her cancer diagnosis.

“Jennifer was humble,” board member Weaver recalled. “She was quiet. But I think she was at peace with the fact that she wasn’t going to live as long as she thought she would. She was at peace that this was God’s plan.”

“She was one of the strongest women I’ve met,” Burns said. “She was passionate about taking care of her sisters in arms.”

That passion lives on through the nonprofit.

“It will keep her memory alive,” Burns said. “And her spirit is all over it.”

Now the organization just needs to find someone to help.

“We’re here in case anyone needs us,” Michael Cahill said.

Upcoming event Team Jennifer Cahill Charities is a nonprofit based in Akron Borough with a mission of assisting female veterans with terminal cancer in paying for end-of-life-services and burial costs. On June 10 it will hold a Women’s Veterans Day celebration and expo at Kissel Valley Farm in Manheim Township from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a catered luncheon free of charge for the first 125 female veterans who register. Food trucks will be on site for the general public. There will be guest speakers, giveaways and exhibitors. For more information on the event or charity in general or to make a donation, visit teamjennifercahillcharities.org.