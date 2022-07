An aircraft went down in Salisbury Township on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded just after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of White Horse Road for a report of a glider down in the woods, according to dispatch reports.

A supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications confirmed that no injuries were reported. No other details about what kind of glider it is or what led to it crashing into the woods were immediately known.

A reporter has reached out to state police for comment.