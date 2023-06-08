With poor air quality creating hazardous conditions across Lancaster County today, public officials are urging residents to limit outdoor activity. As a result, some businesses and organizations are cancelling events and services.

These include:

• Lancaster County Swimming Pool in Lancaster County Central Park is closed today. A spokesperson for the pool said officials have not yet decided whether it will reopen Friday and will make that determination based on the day's air quality. For more information, call 717-299-8215.

• The Southern End Community Association has also closed its pool in Quarryville for the day.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department has canceled its playground program and summer preschool today. For updates on when they will reopen, call 717-290-7180.

• The Lancaster Rec Center will not be running its Beer Garden event at Buchanan Park for the day, which began on June 1 and was scheduled to run through Sunday. The remaining three days are tentatively still on, though they may be subject to change.

• Lancaster-adjacent Longwood Gardens in Chester County is closed for the day and has additionally postponed its Drones & Fountains Show to Sunday.

To report a closure or cancellation, please email digital@lnpnews.com.