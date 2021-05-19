Poor air quality is expected Thursday in Lancaster County and the surrounding area, where predicted weather conditions could contribute to high concentrations of ozone, a harmful pollutant.

That’s according to officials at the state Department of Environmental protection, who have issued a code-orange air quality warning.

The code-orange designation means air quality is expected to be unhealthy enough to pose a health risk to sensitive groups, according to DEP officials.

Those sensitive groups include young children, elderly people and those with existing respiratory illnesses, including asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, DEP officials said.

Members of at-risk groups should limit outdoor activities, according to the warning.

In Lancaster, Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Those conditions, coupled with light winds and a localized high-pressure weather system, likely will contribute to high ozone concentrations, DEP officials said.

To ensure Thursday’s air quality doesn’t worsen, DEP officials have asked local residents and business owners to conserve electricity; reduce vehicle trips; limit engine idling; and refuel vehicles only after dusk.

The warning also extends to the surrounding area, including Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton and York counties, DEP officials said.