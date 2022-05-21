Air pollution could affect some sensitive groups today in Lancaster County as heat index values climb above 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange air quality alert Saturday in the Susquehanna Valley. The alert means that air pollution concentrations in the region could become unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

Effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity and outdoor exercise, NWS said in a weather statement.

The alert was also issued in Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and York Counties.

Maximum heat index values this afternoon could be in the mid- to upper-90s, and could approach 100 degrees in some areas, NWS said. People in the area are urged to be mindful of heat stress impacts given limited exposure and acclimation to heat this early in the year.

Some isolated strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are also possible tomorrow afternoon and early evening.