Air pollution concentrations in Lancaster County may become unhealthy for certain sensitive groups Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases may be at an increased risk of air pollution exposure Tuesday, DEP said in a Code Orange Air Quality Alert that was issued across the Susquehanna Valley.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity and outdoor exercise, DEP said.

The air quality alert was also issued in Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and York counties.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in State College. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.