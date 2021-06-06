Air quality may be unhealthy for children, the elderly and people with certain health conditions in Lancaster County on Sunday, the National Weather Service in State College announced on Saturday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange air quality alert across the Susquehanna Valley for Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a weather statement.

Air pollution concentrations across the region may put certain sensitive groups at risk, including children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, the National Weather Service said. The effects of the air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

The alert was also issued in Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and York counties.