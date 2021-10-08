An air quality alert was issued for Lancaster County Friday morning.

The Code Orange alert was issued for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and York counties, too.

A Code Orange alert means "air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups," the National Weather Service in State College said.

NWS said that sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease, along with the elderly, are more at-risk.

Another mild October day is in store for central PA. However, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Lower Susquehanna Valley for unhealthy levels of air pollution. Sensitive groups such as children and the elderly should limit strenuous outdoor activity. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/HSkfAX1s5a — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 8, 2021

NWS said that the air pollution is from fine particulate matter in the air.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 77.

There's a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, NWS said.