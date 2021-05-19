Children, the elderly and people with certain health conditions in Lancaster County may be at an increased risk of air pollution on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the Susquehanna Valley on Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the National Weather Service said in a weather advisory on Wednesday afternoon.

The alert means that air pollution concentrations across the region may become unhealthy for certain sensitive groups including children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, according to the statement.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors, the National Weather Service said.

The air quality alert was issued in Lancaster, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and York counties.