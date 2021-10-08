Preserved Farmland Bike Ride (copy)

Farmlands are seen in New Holland, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

An air quality alert was issued for Lancaster County Friday morning. 

The Code Orange alert was issued for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and York counties, too. 

A Code Orange alert means "air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups," the National Weather Service in State College said. 

NWS said that sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease, along with the elderly, are more at-risk. 

NWS said that the air pollution is from fine particulate matter in the air. 

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 77. 

There's a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, NWS said. 

