Air pollution concentrations in Lancaster County may become unhealthy for sensitive groups Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert was issued for Sunday for the Susquehanna Valley, including Lancaster, York, Cumberland, Lebanon and Dauphin counties.

Sensitive groups who may be affected include children, people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly, DEP said.

Effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity and outdoor exercise.