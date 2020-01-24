The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day today — Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 —for Lancaster County and other central Pennsylvania counties.

That means air pollutants are expected to be at unhealthy levels for vulnerable populations — young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis — who should limit outdoor activities.

"Mixing of air near the surface will be limited, allowing the particles to become trapped near the surface and rise into the code orange range," the alert said. "Air quality will improve greatly Friday night into Saturday as an approaching storm system from the west will increase the winds and rain chances across the region."

Additionally, today all residents are encouraged to voluntarily restrict certain pollution-producing activities by limiting the use of wood stoves/fireplaces in the overnight hours, setting thermostats to a lower temperature, and carpooling or using public transportation.

According to a record of past forecasts, this is the first time that orange has been predicted for this area since Feb. 4 of 2019, which was the only orange prediction that year for fine particulate. There was also only one orange prediction for ozone that year, on June 28.

Lancaster County's air quality is among the worst in the country.