For the second day in a row, an air quality alert was issued for Lancaster County.

The county is under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Air pollution concentrations may be "unhealthy for sensitive groups," NWS said.

Sensitive groups included people with asthma, heart disease, lung diseases, children and the elderly, NWS said.

The alert was also issued for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and York counties.