The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality warning for Wednesday for 13 counties including Lancaster County.

The National Weather Service says a high pressure system over the Atlantic Ocean is drawing smoke from a wildfire in southern Nova Scotia into New England and the mid-Atlantic regions, contributing to concentrations of fine particulate matter. The DEP put the air quality index at code orange, the second-highest category, and are advising young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems to limit their time outside.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index provides color codes for air quality with green meaning air quality is good, yellow meaning air quality is acceptable, orange meaning unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups and red meaning unhealthy pollution levels for all. The state issues an air quality warning when the air quality index is code orange or red.

The state asks Pennsylvania residents to help reduce fine particulate matter by avoiding fireplace and wood stove use, the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials as well as gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

The air quality warning for Wednesday includes, in the Philadelphia area, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties; in the Lehigh Valley-Berks area, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties; and, in south central Pennsylvania, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.