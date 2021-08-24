Air pollution concentrations in Lancaster County and the Susquehanna Valley may be unhealthy for certain sensitive groups tomorrow, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Sensitive groups including children, people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly may be at risk, DEP said in a Code Orange air quality alert issued Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The alert was issued in Lancaster, York, Cumberland, Lebanon and Dauphin counties.

Deteriorating air quality is in store for the next several days, with light winds, mostly sunny skies and recirculating air, DEP said. Ozone formation during the late morning and afternoon Wednesday will be robust, and atmospheric particle levels will remain in the moderate range through the day as skies will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s.

The heat is expected to continue Thursday, which will be sunny for the most part with high ozone concentrations again possible. Some afternoon and evening thunderstorms could temper the heat and ozone formation Friday and Saturday, limiting atmospheric particle concentrations.

Residents and businesses within the affected area are encouraged to help reduce air pollution by conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature, combining errands to reduce vehicle trips, limiting engine idling and refueling cars and trucks after dusk.

People should also reduce or eliminate fireplace and wood stove use, avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment and avoid burning leaves, trash and other materials, DEP said.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or outdoor exercise, according to the National Weather Service in State College.