High air pollution levels Saturday in Lancaster County could threaten sensitive groups of people, according to officials at the state Department of Environmental Protection.

A “code orange” air quality warning has been issued for nearly two dozen Pennsylvania counties. That includes Lancaster and nearby Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties, according to DEP.

Weather conditions, including high temperatures and sunny skies, are likely to lead to elevated concentrations of ozone pollution, officials warned.

Sensitive groups — young children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems like asthma, emphysema and bronchitis — are especially at risk of health complications as a result of bad air, according to DEP.

People within those groups should limit outdoor activities during bad air days, officials said.

Officials also encouraged local residents to avoid activities Saturday that contribute to increased pollution, asking them to limit vehicle traffic and engine idling; to refuel vehicles only after dusk; and to avoid excessive electricity consumption.