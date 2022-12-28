The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Thursday, Dec. 29 in Susquehanna Valley, including Lancaster County.

On Thursday, strong overnight and morning temperatures will likely contribute to air quality in the Code Orange range. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality: orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when it’s forecasted to be Code Orange or higher.

For more information, visit DEP at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb, EPA’s AirNow at www.airnow.gov, Allegheny County Health Department at www.alleghenycounty.us/airquality, or Southwestern Pennsylvania Air Quality Partnership at www.spaqp.org.