Plenty of households and businesses struggled financially in the three years since the pandemic began.

But not the government of Lancaster County.

Since COVID-19 arrived locally in March 2020, the county’s general fund – the equivalent of its main checking account used to pay for most of its day-to-day operations – saw its balance grow by $20 million, standing now around $63 million.

That total is the equivalent of about 35% of the $178.6 million the county expects to collect in local revenues this year – an amount that provides a significant buffer for emergencies or unforeseen disruptions in the economy.

That’s a lot, according to experts who advise local governments on how best to manage their financial resources.

But it could grow even more: On Tuesday, the board of commissioners is set to discuss the possibility of transferring more federal recovery money to the county’s general fund, which effectively relieves the county from having to follow Uncle Sam’s rules on how the money should be spent — allowing county leaders to use it for whatever they deem fit.

Budget staff are still working on how much money could be transferred to the general fund under the ARPA law, said Michael Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for the commissioners’ office. The figure will be available at a Tuesday commissioners’ meeting, he said.

At a November commissioners’ meeting, Budget Director Pat Mulligan said the most ARPA money the county could claim for the general fund was $16.5 million.

The lone Democrat on the three-member board, John Trescot, has been anticipating the proposal for weeks and said he plans to push back on the idea at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.

“That money should be spent on long-term investment to the benefit of Lancaster County, as it was identified as being for, under the (2021 American Rescue Plan Act),” Trescot said. ”I don’t think there’s any good justification for moving it down to the general fund, the general fund is strong right now with $63 million in it.”

Trescot, who will step down at the end of this year, says the effort to shift more recovery money to the general fund fits a pattern over the last three years in which the county has pocketed millions from federal stimulus funding despite the fact that tax revenues stayed resilient during the pandemic.

The moves are permitted by federal rules governing ARPA and the separate pandemic stimulus legislation enacted in 2020, a fact that Trescot readily acknowledges.

“You can do it that way and not violate the letter of the law,” Trescot said. “But the intent of the law” calls for local governments not to use the money for adding to its reserves.

Smart use

Shifting ARPA money to the general fund has helped county officials keep property tax rates flat, raise pay for county workers, and grow its savings, all at the same time.

That feat has been a main selling point for Republican commissioners on the campaign trail.

Trescot’s GOP colleagues, Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, have celebrated the improved financial standing as effective fiscal conservatism at work. And they’ve said it’s their desire to use more ARPA money to keep the strategy going over the next two years.

They note the growing fund balance has helped the county receive higher marks from credit rating agencies, which largely determine the interest rates the county needs to pay when issuing bonds to pay for major projects.

One such project on the county’s agenda is building a new jail. An improved credit rating, the two Republican commissioners have said, will lower the cost to finance construction of the jail, estimated at around $100 million.

When they discussed the county’s 2023 budget in a November public meeting, D’Agostino and Parsons argued that ARPA and other spending measures from the federal government during the pandemic led to the inflation that increased costs for county operations. Therefore, it made sense to use as much recovery money as possible to cover regular county government costs, they said.

A major cost like the new jail should be part of that consideration as well, D’Agostino said in November. Costs related to building the prison have also gone up because of inflation, he said.

“It’s the only way, quite frankly, under the current guidance, to be able to start to look at bringing funds in to help fund a major project like the prison,” D’Agostino said in November.

“This is taking money from other citizens of the U.S. and spending it on our prison and lowering our taxes, instead of using it as a one-time investment opportunity, as it was intended,” Trescot said.

But other governments are doing the same thing. The state of Alabama pledged $400 million that came from the ARPA law to build two new prisons.

Closer to home, Lancaster city has propped its last three annual budgets with ARPA funds and plans to do so again in 2024.

The city has so far allocated $14.5 million in ARPA money to its general fund over the last three years to cover budget shortfalls. Since 2020, however, its general fund balance has fallen, thanks to its use of $2 million in reserves this year to balance the budget.

With a $15.4 million fund balance at the end of 2019, the city’s reserves are projected to drop slightly to $14.3 million by the end of 2023.

The cost of saving

The growing general fund balance has certainly played a major role in helping the county improve its standing with Wall Street investors.

For bond rating services like Moody’s, higher balance sheets mean more certainty when it comes to future debt payments. The rating agency has rewarded Lancaster County with higher credit ratings in recent years and has cited the higher fund balance as a main reason why.

In January, Moody’s issued a new report on its Aa2 rating for existing Lancaster County bond debt. It pointed out specifically the general fund balance as a financial positive.

“The rating reflects the county's satisfactory financial position with available fund balance and liquidity that have been steadily improving in recent years, and which are expected to remain healthy in the near term given management's projections of balanced operations for fiscal 2022,” the report said.

In addition, the report also identifies building up even more reserves as a factor that would improve the county’s credit rating further.

While few would argue having less money is better than having more money, Trescot believes there is a cost to saving more than necessary.

An oft-cited standard for general fund balance sheets comes from the Government Finance Officers Association. The organization recommends that local governments keep a balance worth at least two months of revenue.

The county’s $63 million in reserves amount to about four months of projected revenue for the general fund in 2023.

“It could do more things that help the long-term benefit of the county by improving housing, by improving the air, the water quality, roads, schools, workforce development – all these kinds of things are going to make, long-term, a better tax base for the county,” Trescot said. “Putting it in the bank is not a long-term investment.”

Last year, the board of commissioners approved grants for water and sewer infrastructure improvements, new technology for a clinic for people with physical disabilities, a few affordable housing projects that were facing funding gaps, among others. Trescot and D’Agostino also approved higher levels of funding for affordable housing projects in Lancaster city and Millersville in December, when Parsons dissented.

Trescot has also tried in vain at various points to get projects approved that were rejected by the two Republicans, such as a $215,000 request from the Lancaster Science Factory to build a sky bridge exhibit and a proposal for expanding broadband service to rural parts of the county.

If the ARPA funds were used for projects that influence quality of life in the county and add to its attractiveness as a destination, they would likely produce dividends well into the future, Trescot said.

Another way Moody’s says Lancaster County can improve its credit rating: increased property values.

Compared to other local governments in the county, Trescot said, “We're the only one sitting with a whole pot of money that we don't have a use for yet.”