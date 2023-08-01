Elizabethtown Area School District’s new superintendent, Karen Nell, knows that in the polarized climate facing educators today, relationships are key and sometimes community members will have to agree to disagree.

Nell sat down with LNP | LancasterOnline to share her perspective on maintaining positive relationships and how to pace herself in a position she hopes to keep for years to come.

Nell’s responses have been edited for length and clarity.

About Karen Nell Age: 49 Family: Husband Fred and stepson Tyler plus her dogs Sadie and Piper Residence: Annville, Lebanon County Hometown: Annville, Lebanon County Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and history, master’s degree in education from Millersville University, master’s degree in political science and doctorate in educational administration from Temple University Experience: Acting and assistant superintendent in Elizabethtown Area School District; director of secondary curriculum and instruction, principal, assistant principal, content specialist and social studies teacher in Manheim Township School District

What drew you to education and then into administrative roles?

I always wanted to do something where I felt like I was making a positive contribution and a difference in society. And I loved working with kids. It was a natural combination to put the love of working with students and kids together with wanting to make a change in the world, which is what led me into teaching ….

And after I taught for about eight years at the secondary level, I decided I wanted to pursue some leadership opportunities. I felt called to serve in a different way ….

Specifically what brought me to Etown: I was really impressed with their Life Ready Model when I was doing research on the district. It's a wonderful community that loves its students. I have been so impressed by the pride that the community has and the support for our students.

[Note: Elizabethtown Area School District’s Life Ready Model is a set of guidelines with the goal of equipping students in all grades with the skills, social and emotional resilience and civic awareness necessary to after graduation obtain a career that pays a livable wage, attend a postsecondary institution or join the armed forces.]

Talk to me a little bit about the benefit of first being here as an assistant superintendent and acting superintendent before serving as superintendent.

The benefit really comes into the building of relationships because it takes some time. No superintendent wants to walk in the door and just start making changes without research and without investing time and effort into the relationships, the heart of the school district or the faculty, the staff, the parents. And most importantly the students. You have to know those groups before you can determine what direction you want to go…

I was able to invest time and effort into building those relationships, which I think really helps with trust, because we're not always going to agree on what path to take forward. But if you have a relationship and you know a little bit about the person as an individual or as a human, it's easier to come to a compromise or understand each other's perspective, when you have to agree to disagree. But the beauty of it to me is I feel like I've really gotten a strong understanding of what's important to the community, to the students, to the parents and that will help me as I make decisions moving forward.

How do you hope to maintain relationships with the board and the community when maybe you don’t always agree or there are challenges that do arise?

I don't think it's a secret that there have been some political divisions in Etown. What I try to focus on is the individual person. Sometimes, particularly in our society right now where it's very divisive, we lose sight that the people on the opposite side, whichever side that might be, are human beings. They care about our kids. They have a vested interest in the school district, and they're very passionate about their beliefs. …

I really invested time and effort into getting to know each of my board members …. We've learned a little bit about each other as people so we know where we're coming from. So even if I disagree with them, or they disagree with me, we can sit down at a table and have a civil conversation .… We're all on the same page about the need to build some bridges in our community, to try to heal some of that divisiveness that first started to emerge during the pandemic ….

And to have transparency, we've really been focusing as an administrative team on hearing what the questions and concerns are and then providing information. And it's important to us that that's factual information ….

I really try hard not to take any of it personally, because I know we're all just here for kids. And so if I keep that in my mind as I'm listening to someone's concerns or questions, even if they are emotional or passionate, I remember they're here for kids …. We might have a different approach, but there's probably a win-win or a compromise somewhere. In terms of how I handle it, it's just one person at a time, one relationship at a time to try to have that human element which makes it a lot more difficult to jump to conclusions or misinterpret or follow misinformation.

What are your thoughts on the climate facing education today and how that impacts a district’s ability to do what is the goal at the end of the day: to educate students?

It’s a challenging time to be an educator. Our teachers are working harder than ever. They're really trying to do what's right for kids, academically as well as socially and emotionally because there have been some devastating impacts of the pandemic on our student body that some of our students are still recovering from.

We have to create a supportive environment where everyone feels like they belong and that they're respected and that every person has dignity…

I find when we reframe our conversation around those issues that everyone agrees on, it helps bring the temperature down a little bit and we're able to have a very productive conversation and get work done….

What’s it like coming into this role now with superintendent turnover in Lancaster County - three of 16 districts have new leaders this year - and how do you hope to maintain longevity?

On the one hand, it's incredibly energizing and exciting. …I feel very fulfilled by my work and it's exciting to come to work and face the challenges and be creative and try to tackle them with a team.

On the other hand, it's very overwhelming. Sometimes we expect a lot of public educators and a lot is expected of superintendents …. It's a big responsibility, and it's one I'm willing to accept, but I also have to acknowledge I'm only human …. I've been given a great gift and opportunity to serve the community of Elizabethtown. I'm taking care of their most precious resource … which is their children. That's huge. I take it very seriously. ….

Also, we have to be cognizant that there is only so much that one person or one leader can do so … I have to be mindful. I'm in this for the long haul so I need to pace myself….

What are your goals for the district in your time here?

We're actually in the process of developing some of those goals. So some of that is a “to be continued” because I think it would be foolish for me to make goals by myself. So we work collaboratively as a team to develop those goals…

Our goals are to create a culture of belonging where every student feels excited about coming to school and included and welcomed. Our goals include academic rigor and performance, so that students are learning and growing so that they have the actual content knowledge they need to be successful. Our primary goal is to make sure every student graduates here ready to live, learn and thrive in a global community…