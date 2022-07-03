Agnes, love & loss: Storm brought marriage for Columbia couple, mourning for Ephrata family

Tropical Storm Agnes is the storm by which all others here are now measured, a storm in which lives changed. Agnes’ wrath meant loss — life, heirlooms, homes. In the cleanup and recovery in Agnes’ wake, though, some found love and hope. A story of love Bob Herman was one of the first responders tasked with braving the aftermath of Agnes. Herman, then 18, and his crew at a local fire company in Columbia were assigned to pump water out of basements June 23, 1972, a day after the storm dumped 8.46 inches of rain on Lancaster County, leading to 10 deaths and major flooding and damage. All told, the county commissioners in 1976 estimated the storm caused $30 million in damage, which translates to nearly $210 million in 2022. Herman joined the department that month as a junior firefighter after graduating from Columbia High School, and some of his first calls involved boat rescues, animal rescues and pumping water out of basements. What Herman didn’t expect to find amid those floodwaters was the love of his life. Herman's crew — which included Charles Reese, Tom Steiner, Bill Colin, John Klinestever and Barry Doutrich — entered a family’s home on North Second Street in Columbia and began to pump the water out. While they worked, he noticed a beautiful girl who lived there, Sylvia Vera, a 17-year-old who attended Lancaster Catholic High School. After spotting her, Bob said he and another crew member had the same idea. “We ... bet on who would be the first one to ask her out,” Bob said. Bob tried to date Sylvia — not once, not twice, but multiple times.

“I asked her out, and she said no. So, a little later, I asked her out again, and she said no,” Bob said. “I continued to pursue her. I would drive by her house. ... I would ask her to dance, and she would say no.” For five months, Bob kept asking Sylvia out. “I was out with some girlfriends one night, and he asked me out again,” Sylvia said. “My one girlfriend said, ‘Just go out with him already, just one time.’ We had such a good time.” On their first date, Bob picked her up. He was late. They went bowling, even though Bob said he hates bowling. “I didn’t know that then,” Sylvia said, “And he’s never late. I think it’s the only time in the 49 years I’ve known him that he’s been late.” When Sylvia graduated high school the following June, she and Bob got married June 23, 1973 — one year to the date that they first laid eyes on one another.

They have two children living in Lancaster County: Ricole Jayman, 42, and Bob Herman, 47. Bob and Sylvia have two grandsons: Jude Jayman, 10, and Shane Jayman, 8. Bob and Sylvia Herman still live in Columbia. Bob is a retired senior district judge, and Sylvia retired from working at Lancaster Orthopedic Group. When asked if they had a secret to staying married, they both said it requires work. “Anybody (who) tells you that their marriage is perfect is crazy,” Sylvia said. “Sometimes it is, but a lot of times it’s not. You just have to stick through it.” A story of loss

Lisa Heistand remembers vividly the morning, 50 years ago, when Tropical Storm Agnes moved through Lancaster County. The torrential downpours sent residents seeking higher ground as floodwaters rose. Heistand, then 10 years old, her sister, her father and her mother piled into their Datsun station wagon at their Ephrata home to rescue Heistand’s brother, Gary Hornberger, who was living in Manheim Township at the time. After picking up Heistand’s brother and his wife, the family began the trek back to Ephrata. But their car would be swept away by the floodwaters, and two days later, Heistand’s mother and younger sister would be found dead along Route 322. Heistand’s mother, Lottie Hornberger, then 42, had set out on a mission that morning to protect her son and his family from the flooding, Heistand said. On their way home, the station wagon encountered a flooded bridge over Hammer Creek. The water didn’t seem deep, so Hornberger continued driving. But the swollen waterway quickly overwhelmed the vehicle, with all six family members still inside. “The car felt like a boat,” Heistand, now 60, said. She remembers glancing at her sister Wanda, 11, both of them wondering if they were going to die. Suddenly, Heistand found herself out of the vehicle and in the raging floodwaters, where she began reaching for whatever she could find to hold her afloat. “The stream had become a river,” she said. “The car was going down like a ship. I remember thinking clearly, ‘If you go underwater again, you’re not going to make it.’ ” She grabbed onto a sapling that held her for what felt like hours, she said. A stranger pulled her out of the water, and she was reunited with everyone who had been in the station wagon — except Wanda and her mother, who were missing. Firefighters took the family across the flooded stream safely, but Heistand said trauma has distorted her memory of what happened after she buried her face in the shoulder of a firefighter. Though half a century has passed, Heistand and her sister Julia Wealand, who was an adult and living on her own at the time, still remember the aftermath of the morning of June 22.

RELATED STORIES: Reader memories of Agnes include ducks, destruction, weddings and working together The aftermath of Agnes in 1972; big renovations at McCaskey in 1997 [Lancaster That Was] 'I remember it like it was yesterday': Tropical Storm Agnes leaves impact on Lancaster County 50 years later

Wealand, now 74, said she wasn't religious until the disaster. She called her mother that morning to see if she could go with them to get Gary Hornberger, but that couldn't be arranged. The night after the car was swept away, she went to bed with a Bible tucked under her arm. "We just had to wait and pray," Wealand said. "I prayed and prayed and prayed. I told Him whatever comes out of it, I know He's there." With Wealand and Heistand, together with an aunt, heading in one direction and the father and brother heading in another, the family began searching for Lottie Hornberger and Wanda. Heistand said her party came across an ambulance in a "valley" whose crew was in the process of loading in two bodies. The father and brother met them at the scene. "I uncovered (my mother's) face and just cried," Heistand said. "There was a huge lump in my throat. My dad held me so tight I thought he was going to suffocate me." Heistand said her mother was the type of person "who makes you feel like the most important person in the room" — she was "loving, caring and strong-willed." While Heistand and Wealand didn't see Wanda's face, Heistand said she saw little hands draping down from the gurney. Firefighters found her caught by her ankle, her head still underwater, her blonde hair "entangled in briars," she said. "I recognized those hands," Heistand said. "I remember we used to bathe and see who can get grandma-hands first. I just thought to myself, 'I'm never going to be with her again.' " Later, they found a piece of construction paper with writing in blue crayon under the television stand in the Ephrata home. Before leaving that morning, Wanda wrote a prayer asking God to keep her brother and his family safe during the storm. Not long after the storm and its aftermath, Wealand and her husband took ownership of the Ephrata house, with Heistand electing to live with them rather than begin a new life elsewhere with her father. The sisters said they relied on their faith to cope. Heistand has now been married to John Heistand for 35 years. They had three children — John, Grace and Emily — and a grandchild. Wealand married Richard Wealand and had two children, Wendy and Fred. She has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Gary Hornberger died of kidney cancer several years ago. Wealand said she watched a TV program about the storm and found herself disappointed. Though the program mentioned that 10 people died in Lancaster County during Agnes, Wealand said it brushed over the significance of the lives lost.

“All (the program) mentioned was what people lost, like their home, like furniture,” Wealand said. “This stuff can be replaced, but a human life can’t.” Though the tragedy that struck their family happened long ago, Wealand and Heistand said they will never forget the memories of their mother and Wanda, and they hope others don’t either. “We don’t want our mother and sister to be forgotten,” Heistand said. “We feel like it’s a story of love and faith, what a mother will do to protect her child.”