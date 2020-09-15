Accused of shining a “green laser” in through the windows of the Lancaster police station Tuesday evening, a 26-year-old man now faces multiple criminal charges, including six counts of aggravated assault.

That’s according to city police, who announced Tuesday night that Pedro Junior Velazquez was arrested after being “restrained by several police officers.”

In a Tuesday release, police said detectives working in their offices on West Chestnut Street noticed the green laser shining through a window near one officer's head and face at about 6:26 p.m.

From the building, the detectives could see that Velazquez was shining the laser from near a flagpole on North Queen Street, police said.

The detectives then called in patrol officers who approached Velazquez in order to arrest him, police said.

According to police, Velazquez resisted and was only handcuffed after several officers assisted in the arrest.

Throughout that process, a group of people circled the officers, police said, claiming one man tried to interfere with the arrest while yelling and refusing to back away until pushed by an officer.

That man’s identity is unknown, police said.

Police then arrested Velazquez and took him into the police station, where investigators determined that he also used the laser to target police Monday evening during what officers described as “anti-police protests”, according to the release.

“It should be noted that the Detectives believed the high-intensity laser was similar to the type used against law enforcement during protests in other cities,” police said in a statement. “Lasers have potentially dangerous effects on the eyes and are believed to have the potential to cause vision damage, including blindness.”

According to police, Velazquez was charged with the six counts of aggravated assault, as well as counts of obstructing the administration of law, rioting, resisting arrest and possession of instruments of crime.

Those charges will be filed before District Judge Bruce Roth, and as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Velazquez was being held for processing and arraignment, police said.

Velazquez’s arrest is one of more than a dozen stemming from protest in the city, which began Sunday night after the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz in the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Police body camera footage shows Munoz holding what investigators said was a knife while exiting a home and running toward an officer, who was responding to a domestic dispute. The officer then shot and killed Munoz.

Family members have said Munoz suffered from mental illness.

