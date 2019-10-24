The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said it plans to consolidate seven sexual assault cases against a Lancaster County doctor into one.Dr. William Vollmar is accused of sexually assaulting seven males over a period of 23 years.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye and Vollmar’s defense attorney Michael Winters were granted a request to reschedule a status conference to Dec. 5.

Charges stemming from the latest sexual assault allegations against Vollmar were filed Oct. 18. The preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

The cases for the six other males are at the Court of Common Pleas level awaiting a trial date.

The state attorney general’s office is expected to request the seven cases be consolidated into one when the latest case makes its way to the Court of Common Pleas.

Vollmar was first charged in April with touching a man’s genitals at his Quarryville office during a March massage for a sports injury. He was subsequently charged in six other cases that allegedly happened between 1996 and earlier this year.

Vollmar, whose license was temporarily suspended by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, remains free on unsecured bail.

The first charge against Vollmar was filed in April by Pennsylvania State Police. The attorney general’s office took over the investigation and filed charges in five other cases in May.

A hotline was set up for anyone who has information about the doctor: 1-800-332-6039.