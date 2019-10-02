The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office cannot include testimony of 13 alleged victims of a Lancaster County doctor charged with sexually assaulting six males, a judge ruled.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker denied the request in an order filed Thursday. The decision means the attorney general’s office will need to stick with evidence from the six criminal cases against Dr. William Vollmar.

The attorney general’s office in August asked for some or all of the 13 alleged victims to be allowed to give testimony against Vollmar to show his modus operandi. Most of the 13 cases happened outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges.

Vollmar’s defense attorney, Michael Winters, said Reinaker made an “appropriate decision” in denying the motion.

“We will continue to zealously defend Dr. Vollmar as we prepare for trial,” Winters said in an email.

Reinaker heard arguments from the parties in his chambers Sept. 18, according to court records. He did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Vollmar, 55, a longtime doctor in Lancaster County private practices and schools, is alleged to have inappropriately touched six males during sports-related treatments between January 1997 and April 2019.

The first charge against Vollmar was filed in April by Pennsylvania State Police. The attorney general’s office took over the investigation and filed charges in five other cases in May. A hotline was set up for anyone who has information about the doctor: 800-332-6039

Vollmar faces seven felonies and five misdemeanors related to sexual assault and corruption of minors. He is out of jail on unsecured bail. His license has been temporarily suspended by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Jacklin Rhoads, spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, did not respond to questions about Reinaker’s order. She did, however, say the attorney general’s office is pleased with Reinaker’s decision to combine the separate criminal cases into one for trial.

“(We) look forward to trying this case before the jury,” Rhoads said in an email.

The next court date is a status conference scheduled for Oct. 24