The former head of Lancaster County’s Drug Task Force secretly pocketed more than $200,000 in cash seized from suspected criminals over five years and used the money to “support his own lifestyle,” a state grand jury found.

Detective John Burkhart, 56, who was fired from the position in 2020 by newly elected District Attorney Heather Adams, deposited at least $170,000 into his personal bank account from 2015 to 2020 as he struggled financially, the grand jury alleges.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that his office had filed charges against Burkhart alleging theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery, tampering with records or identification, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

“Mr. Burkhart abused his position of public trust to scam and defraud the citizens of Lancaster County and the Lancaster County Drug Task Force out of desperately needed funds,” Shapiro said in announcing the charges. “These funds should have been used to help law enforcement in Lancaster County battle the opioid epidemic. Instead, this money went into John Burkhart’s pocket.”

Burkhart, of Faulkner Drive in East Hempfield Township, turned himself in to agents with the Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday afternoon. He was arraigned by District Judge Bruce Roth in Lancaster and released on $25,000 bail.

Burkhart is expected to appear at a preliminary hearing in the next two to four weeks. Those hearings determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to hold a criminal trial.

I want to ensure the County, the public and our municipal stakeholders, that issues which led to these charges have been corrected.

Read the criminal complaint

Burkhart was fired from his position in March 2020. A memo written by Adams at the time alleged Burkhart had falsified a report and had poor managerial skills. Problems with his leadership, Adams wrote, led to “substantial mishandling of evidence."

Burkhart claimed his firing was politically motivated. He told Judge Roth he had since found another job but did not disclose his employer.

"While we are pleased that the Attorney General’s Office has completed their investigation, it’s always concerning when a law enforcement officer has been charged with crimes indicating that he abused his power," Adams said. "We hope that this arrest does not shed a negative light on law enforcement that remain dedicated to the public, as our office and our Drug Task Force is. I want to ensure the County, the public and our municipal stakeholders, that issues which led to these charges have been corrected."

'Internal theft'

The grand jury's findings appear to answer one of the most perplexing and scandalous questions swirling around county government in recent years: How did all that money go missing from a law enforcement unit run by the District Attorney's Office?

In June 2020, the district attorney announced that an audit had revealed about $150,000 in civil asset forfeiture funds were missing in what was considered at the time to be a “likely internal theft.” The Attorney General's Office took over the investigation.

Adams said the missing funds were initially discovered in April 2020 by the officer in charge of the Drug Task Force, shortly after Burkhart was fired. The audit conducted after the initial discovery concluded that the seized cash was connected to “less than a dozen” drug investigations conducted from 2017 to 2019, but she did not go into details about the cases.

Testimony from Burkhart in a 2019 case involving Drug Task Force records revealed that only he and Detective Gregory Macey had access to the safe where funds were kept. Macey remains actively employed by the district attorney’s office as a detective.

In a 2020 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Burkhart denied taking the funds. He said at the time that the combination was also known to Detective Joan Resh, but that a slip of paper on which it was written was kept in a folder on his desk and that theoretically anyone could have accessed it.

Burkhart is accused of stealing the nearly $200,000 through two different schemes, according to charging documents. The first was by taking the packets of cash from the safe, which prosecutors say he had “nearly exclusive access” to, according to the grand jury.

When a bank account was seized by the Drug Task Force, the bank would send a check to the Drug Task Force, and the check would be deposited into Lancaster County’s general fund account, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The controller’s office would then provide a check to the Drug Task Force in care of John Burkhart. "Burkhart was solely responsible for cashing those checks and placing the money into the safe until they were forfeited by court order,” the attorney general said.

Burkhart is also accused of falsifying how much money was being deposited with the treasurer’s office. He was solely responsible for recording and delivering cash deposits from the Drug Task Force to the county treasurer after the seized assets were forfeited by court order.

“Burkhart recorded false deposit amounts before they could be recorded by the treasurer and skimmed approximately $50,000 from 2015 through 2020,” the attorney general said.

Timeline of the investigation March 2, 2020: District Attorney Heather Adams fires John Burkhart, citing the falsification of a report concerning Jordan Luis Morales, who had been charged with drug dealing. Adams also cited poor managerial skills as a reason for Burkhart's termination. Burkhart, a retired Lancaster city detective, had led the task force since 2011. Charges against Morales were dropped based on the alleged falsification of information on charting documents. April 20, 2020: Adam Weber, who was in charge of the task force, discovered money missing when he went to retrieve about $21,000 in cash that had been seized from Morales. May 14, 2020: Internal audit of all Drug Task Force evidence begins. It lasts until Sept. 25, 2020. June 1, 2020: Adams announces at a news conference that an internal audit uncovered $150,000 missing. “This appears in every aspect to be an internal theft," she said. March 15, 2022: Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office charges Burkhart with theft, forgery, tampering with records and tampering with evidence.

'Obvious Motive'

According to the attorney general's office, Burkhart had been under financial stress since the time he began with the Drug Task Force. A 2011 divorce required him to give $650 from each paycheck to his ex-wife, which would leave him with about $700 a paycheck.

According to a Dec. 31, 2018, list of salaries provided by the county, Burkhart's annual salary as head of the Drug Task Force was about $70,000.

In 2013, he began receiving a monthly pension benefit of $3,379.67 from his time as a Lancaster City police officer, though $767.77 of that went to his ex-wife.

A review of his bank account found that he was "barely breaking even at the end of each month" and witnesses testified to the grand jury that "Burkhart often complained about being in debt and discussed the fact that he was financially strained."

"Thus, the grand jury's review of Burkhart's bank account provided obvious motive to corroborate the already abundant evidence of Burkhart's pattern of theft," a criminal complaint against Burkhart reads.

Appearing in Roth's courtroom on Tuesday, a state prosecutor said the attorney general did not anticipate charging anyone else in the case "at this time" and that the grand jury had been closed.

“We are sufficiently satisfied Burkhart acted alone,” Molly Stieber, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Megan Madaffari.

The cases from which cash was stolen were initiated under former District Attorney Craig Stedman. Now an elected court of common pleas judge, Stedman said in June 2020 that access to the task force funds was limited and he was never made aware of any security issues.

While serving as district attorney, Stedman sought to deny release of drug task force spending details after LNP | LancasterOnline filed a Right-to-Know request to obtain them. Though the records would not have shed light on the alleged theft of task force funds, he also opposed releasing the documents to the county commissioners, which lead to a protracted intragovernmental legal dispute.

"This arrest confirms exactly why the Board of Commissioners for years asked questions about where the Drug Task Force money was going and why we fought for transparency over those funds despite attacks and attempts to silence us," Lancaster County Commissioner josh Parsons said. "Regardless of such attacks, we will always continue to stand up for good government, transparency over all taxpayer funds, and for justice to be served."

Reached Tuesday, Stedman said he could not comment of if he was aware of any problems with the Drug Task Force during his tenure as District Attorney, but he disputed Parson's assertion that the board of commissioners was unaware of how forfeited funds were being used.